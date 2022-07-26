Russian air-based missile attack on Odesa Oblast injured two civilians

On the morning of July 26, the Russians struck Odesa Oblast from the airspace over the Black Sea, according to Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He says that at first the Russian Su-30 and Su-35 aircraft launched Kh-59 missiles, then around 5 a.m., 10 long-range bombers launched 8 Kh-22 missiles.

Nataliia Humenyuk, the head of the coordination press center of the South’s Security and Defense Forces, noted that the Kh-59 missiles hit the coast of Odesa Oblast, destroying several buildings and injuring two people who refused hospitalization.

Suspilne reported that the Russian missile strike destroyed private houses and recreation centers in the settlement of Zatoka, Odesa Oblast.