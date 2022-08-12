The boats worth more than $59,000 was given as a part of the “To the security of borders together with EU” international project funded by the EU and IOM.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » EU supplied Ukrainian border guards in Odesa Oblast with 4 patrol boats
The boats worth more than $59,000 was given as a part of the “To the security of borders together with EU” international project funded by the EU and IOM.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine