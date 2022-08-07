Russians have mined critical infrastructure in Kherson – Ukraine’s military intelligence

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence representative Andrii Yusov, Russian occupiers have mined critical infrastructure in Kherson Oblast.
Such actions can mean that Russian occupiers prepare for a retreat from the south of Ukraine.
