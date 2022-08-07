Museum of Soviet propaganda to be opened in Chernihiv Oblast

An exposition of items of Soviet propaganda will be opened in the museum in Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, Suspilne reports.

In this way, the museum workers say they want to demonstrate “how someone else’s history was imposed on people.”

In the museum, among other things, Lenin carved on marble and embroidered, collective farm women on canvases and radios with red stars will be presented. Also, one of the elements of the exposition is a clock.

“This is Soviet propaganda, when you have a clock like this hanging in your house, you look every 2-3 hours to see what time it is, and ‘Aurora’ is delayed in your head, such a historical moment, victorious, that is, they tried to give us someone else’s history,” the museum’s director Tetiana Zots emphasized.

Also, the exposition will consist of objects of painting and sculpture of socialist realism, which will be placed in the third hall of the museum. These objects of art from the times of the USSR should “remind” how artists tried to survive by pleasing the party.

Currently, the process of placing exhibits is ongoing, but the exposition is planned to be opened for visitors in the near future, the director of the cultural institution added.

