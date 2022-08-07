6 Russian commanders have been dismissed – UK Defense Ministry

As of August 7th, at least 6 Russian commanders have been dismissed & 10 Russian generals have died since start of Russian invasion – UK Defense Ministry informed.
Eastern and Western Military Districts have lost their commanders due to poor performance of Russian occupiers.
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you.
Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO.
For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
Article by: Wayne Jordash and Anna Mykytenko International humanitarian law (IHL) is a body of law specifically designed to protect civilians and those who have laid down their arms. To this end, IHL imposes obligations on all parties to...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]