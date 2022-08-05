Ukrainian missiles and artillery destroyed four Russian air defense systems — OC “South”

Ukrainian missiles and artillery attacked Russian air defense & ammunition, destroying four S-300 air defense systems, operational command “South” said in a press brief.
This is likely one of the most effective strikes against the Russian air defense. A radar station and three ammunition depots near Kherson were also destroyed.
Russian losses as per Ukraine’s General Staff:
