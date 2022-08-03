MP aide detained on suspicion of collaboration with Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it has detained an incumbent member of Parliament’s assistant who was allegedly going “to become the Russian Gauleiter in case of the occupation of Cherkasy Oblast.”

The detainee is also a member of Cherkasy City Council, who headed the local faction of the party Opposition Platform – For Life.

“Not only he justified Russian aggression against our country but also planned to head occupation administration in Cherkasy, if the enemy captures the region,” SBU wrote.

Ukrainska Pravda’s sources suggest that it’s Oleksandr Zamyrailo, an aide to PM Vasyl Nimchenko (“Opposition Platform – For Life”).