Ukraine launches portal to find children deported to Russia

The information platform called “Children of War” will help parents and law enforcement agencies collect information about children who suffered during the war, including those who went missing or were illegally deported to Russia, Suspilne reports.

“This portal was created as a tool for finding, rescuing and freeing children from places of forced displacement or deportation. The information posted here is a clear testimony of the genocide of Ukrainian children and the crimes against humanity that the Russian army commits against the Ukrainian people every day,” coordinator and presidential aide Daria Gerasymchuk said.



According to her, the number of children who are physically affected by the war is increasing every day. As of today, 693 children are injured, 358 are dead, 203 are missing, and at least 5,754 have been illegally deported to Russia. At the same time, law enforcement officers found 4,039 children, and another 47 were returned from deportation.



According to Herasymchuk, Russia claims 450,000 Ukrainian were children deported to the territory of Russia.

