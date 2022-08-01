Russia attacked civilian objects 60 times more often than military ones – report

A report by Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council (RNBO) states that Russia made 17.3k strikes on civilian objects in five months of war and about 300 on military objects.

“In general, over 50% of the total housing stock was damaged or destroyed in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Bucha, Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. Over 3.5 million Ukrainians lost their homes, which is 8% of the country’s population.

Russian troops also target health and educational institutions, and cultural objects. In particular, over 830 health institutions, 2,129 educational institutions and 530 culture and art objects were damaged all over Ukraine.

Another reason for frequent strikes on civilian objects is the low accuracy of Russian weapons and that Russian troops may use outdated or incorrect data. According to the CCD, over 70% of Russian missiles miss the intended target,” Ukrinform reports, citing CDC.