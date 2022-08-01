Almost 600 volunteers of the Palianytsia center help Ukrainian defenders who fight in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Since the start of the war against Russia’s invaders, the center supplied soldiers with more than 2800 bulletproof vests, 73 cars, more than 100 drones, and more than 1200 camouflage nets.

The world’s only robot muralist Albert created the neo-fresco on the House of Moscow in the Lithuanian capital that was supposed to become a symbol of Russia’s power but was never opened to the public.