Russians banned Google in occupied Donbas

Latest news Ukraine

Today so-called “DNR head” Denis Pushilin announced the ban on Google services in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk oblast, Luhansk Oblast’s occupation authorities did the same yesterday.

Pushilin baselessly claimed that “by orders of its handlers from the US government, the Google search engine openly promotes terrorism and violence against all Russians and especially the population of the Donbas.”

This claim is a carbon copy of yesterday’s words by “LNR head” Leonid Pasechnik, which shows that the instructions to block the access to Google for Donbas internet users might have come from Moscow like many other allegedly “independent” decisions occupation authorities of Luhansk and Donetsk that had been announced simultaneously or only a day apart.

The occupation authorities of the Donbas control most of the internet traffic, both mobile and broadband, in the region’s occupied territories. All the internet lines in the area have been routed to Russia.

