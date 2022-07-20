In Mariupol, the situation with drinking water and exhuming bodies has worsened

In Russia-occupied Mariupol, the situation with bringing drinking water and exhuming bodies has worsened. Daily queues for residents of Livoberezhnyy district last for 4-5 hours, the number of large containers for water was reduced by three, Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, says.

The exhumation of bodies has been stopped, and now Russian occupiers say that exhumation is only for money. “The problems of the Mariupol residents are turned into a “business”, while improvised cemeteries are growing,” Andriushchenko says.

At the same time, the port is being prepared at an increased pace for receiving/transshipment of the grain of the stolen crop.

Russian curator Dmytro Sablin inflates the figure of Mariupol residents to 234,368 people in order to embezzle the Russian budget. The mayor of the city, Vadym Boychenko, announced the number of residents of Mariupol at the level of 130,000 people.