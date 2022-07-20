In Mariupol, the situation with drinking water and exhuming bodies has worsened

Latest news Ukraine

In Russia-occupied Mariupol, the situation with bringing drinking water and exhuming bodies has worsened. Daily queues for residents of Livoberezhnyy district last for 4-5 hours, the number of large containers for water was reduced by three, Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, says.

The exhumation of bodies has been stopped, and now Russian occupiers say that exhumation is only for money. “The problems of the Mariupol residents are turned into a “business”, while improvised cemeteries are growing,” Andriushchenko says.

At the same time, the port is being prepared at an increased pace for receiving/transshipment of the grain of the stolen crop.

Russian curator Dmytro Sablin inflates the figure of Mariupol residents to 234,368 people in order to embezzle the Russian budget. The mayor of the city, Vadym Boychenko, announced the number of residents of Mariupol at the level of 130,000 people.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Articles
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags