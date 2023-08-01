Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Latvian government: exporting Ukrainian agro via Baltic Sea possible, though challenging

byOrysia Hrudka
01/08/2023
Exporting Ukrainian agricultural products via the Baltic Sea may be challenging, but it is feasible, according to Latvia’s Minister of Agriculture, Didzis Smits. The task involves logistical issues, but utilizing Latvian ports for this purpose is possible, considering the port capacity. However, technical solutions are being explored to efficiently transfer goods between trains.

Despite the difficulties and expenses, the Baltic corridor remains a viable option, especially after recent attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure by Russia during the Black Sea Grain Initiative’s exit. In response, the European Commission received a letter from Lithuania’s ministers proposing to strengthen the transport route between Ukraine and the Baltic countries to support Ukrainian agricultural exports.

  • On 17 July 2023, the Russian Federation withdrew from the Black Sea grain initiative, a UN-brokered agreement to unblock Ukraine’s ports and export its grain, and stated that it would guarantee that it would not attack civilian vessels after that date. The Ukrainian defense ministry mirrored Russia’s threats to ships at sea.
  • After that, Russia launched massive missile attacks Odesa and the region with missiles and drones, destroying ports, granaries, residential buildings, and other facilities.
  • NATO has condemned the Russian attacks, but has thus far only vowed to increase surveillance.
