Russians de-facto deprive residents of newly-occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast of their rights to real estate

The occupation authorities of Donetsk published a “decision”  in which they announce that residents of the newly-occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast must re-register their real estate property rights with “DNR.” Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the Mariupol Mayor, has shared the relevant “document.”

This means that the refugees from the parts of Donetsk Oblast occupied by Russia after 24 February, those forcefully deported to Russia, and those who remained but won’t “re-register” with fake authorities of the region will “lose their rights” to own their own homes.  In practice, this means that Russia has prepared a “legal framework” to confiscate any real estate from its legal owners.

All decisions of the occupation authorities are null and void in the Ukrainian territory as Ukraine doesn’t recognize Russia’s or any other sovereignty over any Ukrainian territories.

 

 

