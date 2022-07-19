Russia continues cross-border attacks on Sumy Oblast

According to Sumy Oblast Head Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, as of 21:30 today, the Russian troops carried out 9 shelling attacks on the border area and settlements of Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast from the Russian territory across the border, using various types of weapons, in total, about 78 impacts were recorded.

Territories of the oblast’s five hromadas (communities) came under Russian fire. Six Russian rockets hit the Mykolaivka rural territorial hromada, injuring two civilians and damaging a private household, Zhyvytskyi reported.