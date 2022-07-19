Another Russian fighter jet shot down – Ukraine’s Air Force Command

Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported that on 1 July at about 20:00, a unit of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force shot down a Russian fighter jet, preliminarily a Su-35, in the Nova Kakhovka area.

Video of the Russian fughter jet's crash, published by a local resident, published about 20:00, his original comment on FB is "10 minutes ago, over the Dnipro [river] between Stara Kakhovka and Beryslav, a plane was shot down" 📹FB/Denis Yurenko pic.twitter.com/ujGn2IXURf — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 19, 2022

The fighter jet had tried to attack the Ukrainian ground attack aircraft. Its pilot ejected.

Three more videos showing the Russian shot down fighter jet falling down in the area of Nova Kakhovka.

📹via @Armia_fm, @v_stus pic.twitter.com/5PTpZEez9H — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 19, 2022

The Air Force Command also reported that today the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force shot down a total of five Russian unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level.