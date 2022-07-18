Russians are shelling the borderlands of Sumy & Chernihiv oblasts every day with artillery, mortars & missiles.

Ukrainian border guards are strengthening the border with mines and trenches in case of new Russian offensive. However, at the moment no Russian troops for a new attack from the north were detected, spokesman of the Border guard said.

Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts were liberated by Ukrainian troops at the beginning of April when the first Russian offensive from the north was repelled.