Russian attacks kill 5, injure 12 in Donetsk Oblast; Kramatorsk factory, Chasiv Yar’s art school, Kurakhove & Avdiivka under fire

Interior of the art school in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, shelled by Russian troops on 21 September 2022. Photo: Tlegram / Pavlo Kyrylenko

On 21 September, the Russian troops conducted multiple attacks on Donetsk Oblast, hitting an industrial facility in Kramatorsk with missiles, and they also shelled an art school in Chasiv Yar with cluster munitions, hit the one-family-home neighborhood in Bakhmut, and shelled Avdiivka with artillery, according to reports by Donetsk Oblast Administration Head Pavlo Kirylenko and Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko.

Kyrylenko says that the September 21 Russian attacks killed five, injured 12 residents of Donetsk Oblast.

Russia kills civilians!

On September 21st number of victims of russian army in Donetsk oblast increased by 5 killed, 12 injured.

Pavlo Kyrylenko says that a number of Donetsk oblast settlements came under Russian fire on 21 September:

“Mariinka hromada saw shelling was recorded in Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Maksimilianivka, and Kostiantynivka; the Ocheretyneone in the vicinity of Ocheretyne, Keramika, and Novokalynove. No casualties. All night there were isolated impacts in Avdiivka, the morning saw massive artillery shelling of the city center and tank shelling of the [city’s] old part, we are establishing the consequences. 2 houses were damaged in Diliivka of the Kostiantynivska community, no inuries. In the Bakhmut community, the private sector (i.e. one-family-home neighborhoods, – Ed.) of Bakhmut and Khromove was hit – 2 people were injured, 6 houses were damaged. In the Svitlodarsk community, there was a lot of noise in Odradivka and at Maiorsk station – no information about the victims was received.”