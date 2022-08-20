Russian missile strike injured 12 in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast (updated)

According to the initial report by Mykolaiv Oblast Head Vitalii Kim, Russian occupiers hit a 5-story building and private houses in one city of Voznesensk, injuring 9 people, 4 of whom were children aged 3 to 17 years – all in serious condition.

A girl, one of the victims of the Russian missile attack on Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast, lost her eye, Mykolaiv Oblast Administration reported. https://t.co/qe6SBuSV0k pic.twitter.com/b2cKoWru8f — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 20, 2022

As of 16:00, it was known about 12 people who were injured in the Russian missile attack on Voznesensk, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office in Mykolaiv Oblast, three adults and two children were hospitalized.