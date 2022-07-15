Non-Russian POWs in Ukraine say their republics have few prospects for independence

Captured Russian soldiers. Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. March 2022. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces
Zolkin says he doesn’t want to offend anyone but these people have been reduced to the status of “zombie slaves” and refuse to face up to that status or do anything about it (youtube.com transcribed and reposted at idel-ural.org).
Recently, the Ukrainian official says, he has been asking non-Russian POWs whether they would “like to escape from this slavery.” All of them “admit that Russia is exploiting them terribly, but all say that [Moscow] won’t let us go so easily because we are a rich region” that the center can use for its own benefit.
“The point here,” Zolkin says, “is not that their regions are rich. The point is that it doesn’t even occur to them that they need to fight for freedom.” Instead, having concluded that Moscow isn’t going to let them go, they see no reason for considering what they might do to hasten the day of their liberation.
