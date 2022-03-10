Legendary Canadian sniper who fought ISIS arrives in Ukraine

Canadian sniper Wali. Screenshot

Legendary sniper of the Canadian Armed Forces known as “Wali” has arrived in Ukraine to join in the fight against the Russian invaders.

A former sniper of the Royal 22nd Regiment, Wali has combat experience in several wars. The 40-year-old soldier served in Afghanistan as a sniper for the Canadian Armed Forces in 2009-2011. In 2015, he traveled to Iraq to fight the Islamic State (ISIS).

Wali says that the images of Ukrainian cities in ruins and the indiscriminate shelling of civilians motivated him to join the fight against Russia.

He arrived in Ukraine without weapons, but says he is equipped with a gas mask, a camouflage suit commonly used by snipers, binoculars and a combat jacket.

Recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine created the International International Legion of Territorial Defense.

“Several informal veteran associations have started preparing and organizing groups and are beginning to answer the call,” Wali said in an interview. He added that a friend working in the humanitarian sphere contacted him and told him snipers were sorely needed.

“It’s like a firefighter who hears the alarm ringing. I just had to go!”

Although Canada recommends that citizens avoid all travel to Ukraine, the government will not oppose Canadian nationals joining the ranks of the International Legion. Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated that it was an “individual choice” and that Canada “supports any form of aid to Ukraine at this time.”

Ukrainian war Andriy Tsaplienko reports that 40,000 foreign soldiers have already arrived in Kyiv. There are over 500 Canadians, so a separate unit will be created for them in the International Legion.

https://euromaidanpress.com/2022/03/02/how-to-join-ukraines-foreign-legion-of-territorial-defense-step-by-step/

