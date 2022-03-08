Moscow issues slide show for Russian schools to teach pupils to hate Ukraine

One of the propaganda slides Moscow uses in Russian schools to instill hate for Ukraine and Ukrainians. This slide is titled "Anti-Russian path of Ukraine" (Credit: Russian official publication)

Edited by: A. N.

Given the viciousness of Russian state propaganda about Ukraine, it is no surprise that this would gradually affect the educational system in that country as well; but if the Kremlin’s mouthpieces can and do change on a dime as his positions evolve, the views Russian school children are taught are likely to cast a far larger shadow on the future.

Today, the Russian education ministry has issued a slide show for children in the last three classes of schools there to encourage them to hate Ukraine and to support Russia’s “mission of liberation” there, one intended to “protect ethnic Russians, fight Nazism, and prevent the expansion of NATO.”

The slide show repeats the memes of Vladimir Putin’s speeches but also tells the pupils that the Russian president, albeit the most reliable source of information about what is going on, can’t speak all the time and that they must learn to use only those media outlets that reflect the truth, namely those of the Russian government. All others are suspect.

In addition to all the lies about Ukraine and the West the slide show contains, it concludes with a call for young Russians to read and absorb four critical articles: Putin’s “On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians” and three from the government’s History of Russia portal, histrf.ru.

These include “The Ancient Russian State,” “We have not forgiven. On the anniversary of the liquidation of the USSR,” and “An Operetta which is repeated as a Circus.” The tone of these can easily be imagined by the fact that Dmitry Lekukh, a former radical Spartak soccer fans leader who is now a columnist for state propaganda mouthpieces Novosti and Russia Today, is one of their authors.

Read More:

Edited by: A. N.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: children, Putin regime, Russia, Russian propaganda, Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-present), schools