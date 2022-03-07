Support for NATO, EU, and Zelenskyy skyrockets after Russian invasion of Ukraine

New mural appears in Paris, the City of Lights (rue Buot). Mural created by French street artist Seth

Editor’s Note Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a sharp rise in support for NATO: 76% of Ukrainians now support joining the Alliance, while only 9% do not. Additionally, 86% support joining the EU, 98% support the actions of the Armed Forces, 93% of President Zelenskyy, 88% are confident in victory and 80% are ready to take up arms – a sharp increase since the pre-war times. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a sharp rise in support for NATO: 76% of Ukrainians now support joining the Alliance, while only 9% do not. Additionally, 86% support joining the EU, 98% support the actions of the Armed Forces, 93% of President Zelenskyy, 88% are confident in victory and 80% are ready to take up arms – a sharp increase since the pre-war times.

Rating Sociological Group in Ukraine conducted a national poll on March 1, 2022, which was the sixth day of the all-out Russo-Ukrainian War that started in 2014 after Putin’s occupation of Crimea. The poll included a sample of 1,200 respondents aged 18 years old and older in all Oblast (large administrative units) of Ukraine with margin of error of 2.8%.

Among its most important findings are the following:

90% of Ukrainians feel hope when they think about the situation in the country, while only 5% experience disappointment. What is significant, the share of those who feel hope has tripled since the start of the latest invasion. The record high level of hope is observed in almost all of the regions of Ukraine.

88% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will be able to repel Russia’s attack, achieving victory, and this number is increasing, while only 10% are not confident. The belief in the country’s victory dominant in all regions.

The support of the military and the government is overwhelming:

98% support the actions of The Armed Forces of Ukraine

93% support the actions of the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

84% support the actions of the local mayors

80% of Ukrainians are ready to defend their country with weapons in hand, which is a 21% increase from 2020. Importantly, the variability of this number between regions is not significant.

Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and NATO is supported by the country’s population at the highest levels ever in the history of the Rating’s surveys, showing an increase of more than 20 percentage points:

86% support Ukraine’s accession to the EU

76% support Ukraine joining the NATO

Almost two thirds (61%) believe that Ukraine will become a member of the EU within 1 or 2 years, while only 4% do not believe that Ukraine will ever get a EU membership (it was 26% in November 2021).

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: European Union, NATO, poll results, Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-present), sociological survey, Ukraine