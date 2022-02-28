Ukrainian railway workers seize Russian APC and two Russian invaders

Railway workers Ruslan Arystarkhov and Artem Kiseliov. Photo: Ukrinform

Railway workers Ruslan Arystarkhov and Artem Kiseliov seized two Russian invaders and a Russian armoured personnel carrier (APC), which was moving through Sumy Oblast.

After checking the railway switch, the two men decided to walk around and look for bombing markers on the tracks near Basy and Sumy freight stations. Suddenly, they saw a Russian APC on the road, approaching the station. One of the Russian soldiers got out and asked for directions.

The railroad workers replied normally and pointed the way… which turned out to be a dead end!

The Russian invaders were trapped! They climbed out of their carrier, but Ruslan and Artem were waiting for them. They knocked them out and called the territorial defense unit. Two other invaders managed to escape.

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s rail transport company has announced that Ruslan and Artem will receive a due reward for their act of courage.

Civil resistance is gaining momentum all over Ukraine. Ukravtodor, the state road agency, called for “all road organizations, territorial communities, local governments to immediately begin dismantling nearby road signs.” Local municipalities have asked inhabitants to block the invading vehicles in any way they can. People are using cranes to move cement blocks onto main roads. Ordinary citizens are moving sandbags to block roadways.

Ukrainians have made it clear that they are ready to resist. The volunteer movement has risen from the ashes, men and women are queuing near territorial defense offices and activists are organizing and transporting medical supplies.

Putin’s belief that Ukrainians would greet his armies with traditional bread and salt or go home and do nothing in the face of military aggression may be his biggest mistake.

