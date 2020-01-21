Russia may get a new aircraft carrier but only one of Soviet design and only in 10 years

Russia's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov on its way to Syria in October 2016 to participate in Putin's campaign to defend the dictatorial Assad regime. (Photo: social media)
Now that Vladimir Putin has signaled that he wants Russia to have a new aircraft carrier, officials are working hard to realize that project. But their efforts highlight Moscow’s problems: the new one will be a copy of earlier Soviet designs, and it won’t go to sea until 2030 at the earliest.
The fate of the Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia’s only remaining aircraft carrier that is now in drydock for extensive refitting and possible forced retirement after the recent extensive fire, has long been the subject of bitter reflection by Russians concerned about their country’s naval capacity and mirth among observers of the Russian scene.
- Sad saga of Russia’s only aircraft carrier – ‘symbol of all of Moscow’s recent military efforts,’ Golts says
- Russia needs 7 icebreakers more than a single atomic-powered aircraft carrier – but may not soon get either
- Mixed signals on the Russian fleet and its future
- Russia’s only aircraft carrier may never return to active service, ‘Izvestiya’ says
Two sources in Russia’s naval yards have told TASS that the future aircraft carrier, which will be nuclear powered, will not represent a breakthrough but rather will be built according to the designs worked up for a Soviet nuclear-powered carrier in the 1980s that was never in fact built.
In reporting this, Oleh Cheslavskyi of the Ukrainian news portal Censoru.net says that everyone should recognize just what this means: “In Russia, there is not one scientific research institute capable of coming up with something new! In the country, there simply are no engineers.” As a result, shipbuilders will use Soviet designs.
Meanwhile, a second article, by Vladimir Tuchkov of the Russian newspaper Svobodnaya pressa, points out that despite the priority the Kremlin has given to this project, Russian yards are not capable of building a new aircraft carrier in less than ten years and that as a result Moscow will only have the Kuznetsov, assuming it comes back, to project power.
Read More:
- Russia to buy frigates from China
- China now building five frigates a year: Russia only one every ten
- Russia can no longer afford a blue water navy, defense minister suggests
Edited by: A. N.
Tags: defense industry, military analysis, Russia, Russian militarism, Russian military, Russian military threat, Russian Navy, Russian weapons