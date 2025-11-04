Ukraine’s drones strike Russian petrochemical hub as Kyiv escalates anti-oil war on Russian soil

Ukraine struck deep into Russian territory with drone attacks on the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan nearly 1,500 kilometers inside Russia early on 4 November 2025, local sources reported. The facility, one of Russia’s key chemical producers tied to the defense industry, suffered explosions and visible fires after the strike.

The strike forms part of Kyiv's deep-strike effort to disable Russian oil refineries, fuel depots, and logistics sites, aiming to slash export revenues and hamper the army’s fuel supplies. Another fuel-industry facility hit the same night was the oil refinery in Kstovo , Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

The Sterlitamak petrochemical plant is one of Bashkortostan’s largest chemical enterprises. It is an important site supplying the Russian defense-industrial complex. The plant manufactures synthetic rubber, isoprene, ionol, and aviation gasoline — materials used in military production.

Explosions and drone alert in Sterlitamak

Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+ shared photos and videos from the scene and reported that residents of Sterlitamak heard two powerful explosions before dawn and that drone attack alerts sounded across the city. The shared footage shows three distinct smoke sources at the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant.

Drones targeted Russia's Sterlitamak petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan



The facility is almost 1,500 km inside Russia. Local authorities claimed that during a "terrorist attack of two UAVs," their "debris" fell in the area of an auxiliary workshop, not affecting operations.… pic.twitter.com/JV7Aw9jgUb — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 4, 2025

Local authorities later confirmed an explosion allegedly at the water treatment workshop of the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant, saying the building partially collapsed while five workers were inside. Officials claimed no one was injured. Emergency services and the city’s head arrived at the scene, saying the causes of the explosion were being investigated.

Russian Telegram channel Astra published several videos geolocated to the plant area, showing at least two explosions at 6:22 and 7:09 a.m. local time, followed by fires and heavy smoke.

The channel also said airports in Ufa, Kazan, and Nizhnekamsk were temporarily closed after the incident. OSINT analysis by Astra noted several separate fire spots around the industrial zone and suggested that one ignition point appeared near railway tanks or storage facilities north of the main complex.

The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, said the Sterlitamak industrial complex was hit by two drones. He alleged that Russian air defenses and security services shot both down, but admitted that ostensibly debris fell in the industrial area, allegedly damaging auxiliary facilities. Khabirov said there were no casualties and claimed the enterprise continued operating normally.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on this latest strike.

The same industrial area in Sterlitamak was targeted last month, when drones attacked a nearby plant involved in producing oil and gas equipment and explosives.