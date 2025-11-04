Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Partisans say they set fire to Russian comms truck during attack inside Rostov airbase

The group Atesh released a video showing flames under a Kamaz-based vehicle, stating it was a mobile relay station R-417 Baget used for flight coordination.
byYuri Zoria
04/11/2025
3 minute read
partisans say set fire russian comms truck during attack inside rostov airbase · post fuel burning beneath kamaz-based communication vehicle reported sabotage rostov-on-don russi an-r-417-comm-station-mounted-on-kamaz-truck-on-fire-in-rostov-oblast ukraine news ukrainian reports
Fuel burning beneath a Kamaz-based communication vehicle during the reported sabotage at a Russian airbase in Rostov-on-Don. Photo: Atesh
Partisans say they set fire to Russian comms truck during attack inside Rostov airbase

Ukrainian partisans say they "completely destroyed" a Russian communication station vehicle during a sabotage attack on a military airbase in Rostov-on-Don, according to the Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh. The group posted a video showing fuel burning under the cabin of a Kamaz-based relay truck and stated it was part of their latest operation against Russian military infrastructure. Southern Russia's Rostov Oblast is adjacent to the occupied eastern Ukraine, and Russian aircraft operating near the frontline are often launched from this region. 

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine targets various military, defense-industry, and fuel facilities inside Russia with long-range drones, while carrying out a lower-profile sabotage campaign, targeting Russian railways signal system and any military equipment within the reach of the saboteurs.  

Atesh claims deep-rear strike on Russian airbase

Atesh reported that its agents infiltrated the 229th aviation base in Rostov-on-Don and set fire to a vehicle equipped with the R-417 Baget radio relay station. The base belongs to the 4th Air and Air Defense Army of Russia’s Southern Military District. The group said the equipment was destroyed in the operation.

The R-417 station served as a mobile communication complex designed to transmit data between Russian units, manage flight operations, coordinate bomber sorties, and maintain airfield security. The system was developed in the 2000s as part of Russia’s modernization of operational communication networks.

Atesh described the targeted vehicle as a “critically important" node of communication and command.

A short video posted by Atesh shows flames under the Kamaz truck, with what appears to be a pool of burning fuel under the cabin. A plastic bottle is visible on the ground near the fire. The group did not specify the time of the operation and didn't show the consequences of the attack.

The group wrote in its Telegram post:

“Our agents carried out a successful operation at an enemy military airfield in Rostov-on-Don, part of the 229th Aviation Base of the 4th Air and Air Defense Army of the Southern Military District. The antenna vehicle of the R-417 “Baget” radio relay communication station, mounted on a KamAZ-4310 chassis, was completely destroyed.”

According to Atesh, this vehicle was a critical communication and command node, "providing coordination of aviation operations and data transmission between military units within the Southern Military District. Its destruction dealt a serious blow to the enemy’s ability to manage flights in real time, coordinate bomber missions, and ensure the airfield’s security."

R-417 Baget communication station mounted on a Kamaz-4310 chassis. Reference photo: Russian Defense Ministry via Militarnyi
In late October, Ukrainian partisans carried out another sabotage action in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast. During that incident, a railway track was blown up as a Russian military train was passing. The explosion derailed the locomotive, ten wagons, and one cover platform.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!