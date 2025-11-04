Partisans say they set fire to Russian comms truck during attack inside Rostov airbase

Ukrainian partisans say they "completely destroyed" a Russian communication station vehicle during a sabotage attack on a military airbase in Rostov-on-Don, according to the Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh. The group posted a video showing fuel burning under the cabin of a Kamaz-based relay truck and stated it was part of their latest operation against Russian military infrastructure. Southern Russia's Rostov Oblast is adjacent to the occupied eastern Ukraine, and Russian aircraft operating near the frontline are often launched from this region.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine targets various military, defense-industry, and fuel facilities inside Russia with long-range drones, while carrying out a lower-profile sabotage campaign, targeting Russian railways signal system and any military equipment within the reach of the saboteurs.

Atesh claims deep-rear strike on Russian airbase

Atesh reported that its agents infiltrated the 229th aviation base in Rostov-on-Don and set fire to a vehicle equipped with the R-417 Baget radio relay station. The base belongs to the 4th Air and Air Defense Army of Russia’s Southern Military District. The group said the equipment was destroyed in the operation.

The R-417 station served as a mobile communication complex designed to transmit data between Russian units, manage flight operations, coordinate bomber sorties, and maintain airfield security. The system was developed in the 2000s as part of Russia’s modernization of operational communication networks.

Atesh described the targeted vehicle as a “critically important" node of communication and command.

A short video posted by Atesh shows flames under the Kamaz truck, with what appears to be a pool of burning fuel under the cabin. A plastic bottle is visible on the ground near the fire. The group did not specify the time of the operation and didn't show the consequences of the attack.

The group wrote in its Telegram post:

“Our agents carried out a successful operation at an enemy military airfield in Rostov-on-Don, part of the 229th Aviation Base of the 4th Air and Air Defense Army of the Southern Military District. The antenna vehicle of the R-417 “Baget” radio relay communication station, mounted on a KamAZ-4310 chassis, was completely destroyed.”

According to Atesh, this vehicle was a critical communication and command node, "providing coordination of aviation operations and data transmission between military units within the Southern Military District. Its destruction dealt a serious blow to the enemy’s ability to manage flights in real time, coordinate bomber missions, and ensure the airfield’s security."