Mass production of Flamingo and Ruta missiles to come by year’s end – Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans to begin mass production of its new Flamingo and Ruta missiles by the end of this year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 3 November, as reported by Ukrainian media, saying the country is making “very good” progress in developing its own long-range strike capabilities.

In recent months, Kyiv has accelerated domestic weapons production to strengthen its defenses and reduce dependence on foreign supplies amid ongoing Russian attacks. Ukraine’s push to build homegrown missiles marks a major step toward achieving self-sufficiency in long-range precision warfare, a domain once dominated by imported systems.

Speaking at a press briefing, Zelenskyy said the new weapons are already being used by Ukraine’s Defense Forces, but declined to specify numbers. “We expect mass production by the end of this year,” he said

He added that Ukraine’s Neptune anti-ship missile is already in serial production, with an extended-range cruise missile version - the “long Neptune” - also in service.

The Flamingo is a long-range Ukrainian cruise missile designed for deep-strike missions. Ukrainian officials say it delivers heavy strike power and long reach, giving Kyiv a strategic-capability previously dependent on foreign supplies.

The Ruta is a shorter-range jet-powered cruise missile or high-end loitering drone developed with technology from the Netherlands-based start-up Destinus. It is intended for tactical precision strikes and greater operational flexibility.

Zelenskyy said the deployment of these systems shows that Ukraine is “doing very well” in domestic missile production despite wartime constraints. “Every new missile we build strengthens our independence,” he noted.

The move underscores Ukraine’s determination to expand its domestic defense industry while maintaining pressure on Russian military targets far behind the front lines.