Russia’s overnight strike cripples Poltava gas fields — extraction halted across region

Earlier this morning, Russia struck Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast, hitting gas extraction infrastructure and forcing operations to stop. The attack combined drones and missiles and came amid nationwide air alerts due to Kinzhal missile threats. Local air raid alerts remained active throughout Ukrainian regions as Russian explosive drones moved across the country.
According to the Ukrainian energy company DTEK, Russian forces attacked its DTEK Naftogaz energy facilities with drones and missiles overnight. The company said the strike caused a complete halt in gas extraction across Poltava Oblast.
“The enemy again attacked DTEK Naftogaz energy infrastructure with drones and missiles. As a result, the operation of gas extraction facilities in Poltava Oblast was stopped,” the company announced on its Telegram channel.
Earlier reports suggested that Russia's previous strikes destroyed 60% of Ukraine's gas production capacities before winter heating season.
Missile launches and nationwide air alerts
Explosions heard in several cities, Chernihiv enterprise hit
Reporters from public broadcaster Suspilne reported blasts heard in Kharkiv, Poltava, Kharkiv's Izium, Kropyvnytskyi, and Chernihiv.
By morning, the Chernihiv City Military Administration said the Russians hit a local enterprise, though there were no reports of casualties.