Ukraine aligns new sanctions with Japan, targeting Russian military suppliers in China, Türkiye, Kazakhstan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a new set of sanctions, aligning Ukraine’s economic restrictions with Japan, targeting individuals and companies supporting Russia’s military operations, according to a presidential decree published online.

The move underscores Ukraine’s strategy of coordinating global pressure on Moscow to limit its military operations and target the entities sustaining its war effort.

Zelenskyy said in a statement that the list includes “leaders and companies that profit from Russia’s war machine, supplying weapons, critical components, and equipment.”

The measures cover eight individuals - seven Russian citizens and one North Korean resident - and 14 companies registered in Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and the Seychelles.

The sanctions will remain in effect for 10 years, including asset freezes and trade restrictions.

“This continues our sanctions work in close coordination with partners. Ukrainian proposals are being reflected in their packages, and we also adopt partner sanctions into our jurisdiction,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. “Sanctions against Russia for this war have become a global tool of accountability. The effects are felt in Russia, and pressure will only increase.”

Ukraine coordinates eight sanctions packages with allies since June

Ukraine has intensified its sanctions coordination with Western and Asian allies as part of a broader strategy to financially strangle Russia's military operations.

Since June 2025, Ukraine has adopted eight sanctions packages, synchronized with the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the European Union, covering 281 individuals and 633 legal entities. Zelenskyy said Kyiv is preparing further measures in line with the EU’s upcoming 19th sanctions package.

Since Russia's February 2022 invasion, Japan has been a consistent supporter of Ukraine, pledging over $12 billion in assistance and implementing asset freezes on over 1,000 Russian individuals and entities while banning exports to military-related organizations.

Tokyo's sanctions focus particularly on dual-use goods and technologies that could enhance Russia's military capabilities - mirroring Ukraine's own approach of targeting supply chains that sustain Moscow's war effort.