Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“The world is simply watching”: Russian strike kills 15-year-old Anastasia, her mom and grandparents in their Lviv Oblast home

Rescuers found the bodies of 15-year-old Anastasia Hrytsiv and another relative in severely damaged condition.
byVira Kravchuk
06/10/2025
2 minute read
15-year-old Anastasia Hrytsiv killed in Russia's overnight drone and missile assault on Ukraine on 5 October. The Russian strike destroyed their home in Lapaivka, Lviv oblast. Photo: Lapaivka Lyceum
15-year-old Anastasia Hrytsiv killed in Russia’s overnight drone and missile assault on Ukraine on 5 October. The Russian strike destroyed their home in Lapaivka, Lviv oblast. Photo: Lapaivka Lyceum
“The world is simply watching”: Russian strike kills 15-year-old Anastasia, her mom and grandparents in their Lviv Oblast home

Russian attack killed a 15-year-old teenager and her three family members in their home in the village of Lapaivka, Lviv oblast, western Ukraine.

Russia launched 549 air weapons on the night of 5 October. The assault included 496 drones and 53 missiles of various types. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed or jammed 478 targets.

Nine regions came under attack: Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kirovohrad. The nationwide toll reached five dead and 10 injured.

Anastasia Hrytsiv was a 10th-grader at Lapaivka Lyceum. Her school announced her death in a statement mourning the loss of the entire family. The strike completely destroyed their home.

The school described her as a "kind, gentle, radiant" student known for her calm smile.

"We cannot believe she won't return to class," the lyceum wrote.

Halyna, a relative, stood at the rubble where the house once stood. She told TV channel Kyiv24 that the direct hit killed her mother's sister, the sister's husband, their daughter-in-law, and 15-year-old Anastasia. Rescuers found the last two bodies severely damaged - "literally torn apart."

"I don't know what to say. This is simply horror," Halyna said, tears streaming down her face. 

"In the 21st century, they're [Russia] tormenting a country like this and the world is simply watching. They're [observers] waiting until it hits them, maybe then they'll wake up," Halyna added.

Russian attack on 5 October killed a family of four in their home in Lviv Oblast. Photos: Suspilne Lviv, Prosecutor's Office

The Lviv Oblast took the heaviest bombardment that night. Russian forces hit residential buildings, hospitals, civilian industrial sites, kindergartens and gas infrastructure.

Eight people across the region sustained injuries. Two residents from neighboring houses required hospitalization, while three others received treatment at the scene.

Prosecutors opened a war crimes investigation under Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

The attack also caused power outages in the two districts. 

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts