Agricultural trade between Ukraine and EU hits record high

Trade in agricultural products between Ukraine and the European Union reached a record $17 billion in 2024, surpassing the previous high of $16.5 billion set in 2022 by 3%, according to the Institute of Agrarian Economics.

The trade balance remained positive for Ukraine at approximately $9 billion for the year, with eight EU member states accounting for 80% of Ukraine’s total agricultural trade turnover. Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Romania, France, and Belgium emerged as Ukraine’s primary European trading partners.

Ukrainian imports of agricultural products from EU member states increased by nearly 9% compared to the previous year, reaching approximately $4 billion. The import structure was diverse, with beverages leading at $484 million, followed by various food products, extracts, and concentrates at $405 million. Animal feed products and residues accounted for $356 million, while cocoa and chocolate products totaled $289 million.

Dairy products constituted 7% of Ukraine’s imports from the EU, with a notable 8% increase from 2023, reaching $277 million. Cheese imports were particularly significant, amounting to $225 million.

These figures represent the highest trade levels since the implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, demonstrating the growing agricultural trade relationship between the two markets despite the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine.

