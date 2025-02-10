Vice President JD Vance to meet with President Zelenskyy in Germany this week

Vice President JD Vance will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) this week, CBS News reported on 9 February.

The 61st MSC, an annual international security policy conference, will take place in Munich, Germany, from 14-16 February 2025. Since 2022, the conference has served as a crucial platform for addressing the war in Ukraine, with President Zelenskyy actively participating to advocate for support and discuss pathways to peace and security.

President Donald Trump may also meet with Zelenskyy in Washington. “I will probably be meeting with President Zelenskyy next week,” Trump told reporters on 7 February in the Oval Office.

This could mark Zelenskyy’s first meeting with the new US administration since Trump’s inauguration on 20 January. Zelenskyy’s team is currently preparing the content and format for this potential meeting.

Zelenskyy has emphasized the importance of meeting with Trump in person before any potential Trump-Putin talks. “I will probably be talking to President Putin,” Trump said at the White House.

This announcement follows recent diplomatic developments, including a meeting between Ukraine-Russia envoy Gen. Keith Kellogg and a Ukrainian delegation last week.

Regarding future military support for Ukraine, Trump said, “We want a guarantee,” referring to potential military aid agreements.

