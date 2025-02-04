Support us on Patreon
Ukrainians push Russians back from forward positions near Borova in Kharkiv oblast

Meanwhile, Russians advanced near Kupiansk, Borova, and in multiple locations in Donetsk Oblast.
04/02/2025
Map: ISW
Ukrainians push Russians back from forward positions near Borova in Kharkiv oblast

Ukraine’s Defense Forces pushed Russian troops back from forward positions in Kharkiv Oblast in the Kupiansk sector, the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported on 4 February 2025, without specifying the settlement. ISW says it was Borova.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults.

According to Khortytsia’s report, over the past day, Russian forces attempted offensive actions near in the Kupiansk direction near Nova Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove but were forced to retreat under Ukrainian fire. The Russian command is now threatening their personnel with execution to force them back to the abandoned positions, Ukrainian intelligence reports.

The situation remains most challenging in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian forces launched attacks on Defense Forces’ positions in eight settlements, including Lisivka, Dachne, Yantarne, Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Udachne, and Novooleksandrivka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian forces destroyed Russian vehicles and personnel attempting to deliver assault troops near Verkhnokamianske. Near Nadiivka, five motorcycles and four cars were destroyed while the enemy was attempting to transport assault units.

Map: ISW.

Fighting continues in urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, where Russian forces are attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses. The enemy also tried unsuccessfully to break through near Krymske.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces attacked near Kostiantynopil without success, according to the report. Near Velyka Novosilka, Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian tanks and two armored vehicles during an attempted breakthrough, forcing the enemy to abandon further offensive actions.

The Khortytsia Group also reports that in the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Terny and Yampolivka, while the enemy continues to amass forces for further attacks.

Reported advances

Russian forces advanced in Chasiv Yar and near three other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, according to the OSINT project DeepState on 4 February. Analysts noted Russian troops also gained ground in Sribne, as well as near Novoandriivka and Nadiivka.

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, while Russian troops advanced near Kupiansk, Borova, and in Donetsk Oblast’s Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove, as well as in Kherson Oblast.

