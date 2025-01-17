Slovak opposition party leader meets Zelenskyy over energy crisis as PM Fico turns to Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is ready to discuss energy security and help Slovakia achieve energy stability during a meeting with Michal Šimečka, leader of the Progressive Slovakia opposition party in Kyiv, President’s Office reports.

Ukraine ceased transporting Russian natural gas through its territory on 1 January 2025, citing “national security interests” as the primary reason. The decision came after Ukraine opted not to renew a five-year transit agreement with Gazprom. In response to it, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened to cut humanitarian aid and electricity supplies to Ukraine. He also met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow. After the visit, he claimed Gazprom promised to ensure gas supplies to Slovakia via alternative routes.

On 13 January, Fico released a video message to Zelenskyy, inviting him to negotiations to discuss halting the transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory.

In response, Zelenskyy invited Fico to Kyiv for talks on 17 January. However, the Slovak Prime Minister has not confirmed his visit, as per UkrInform.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president said Kyiv offered to help Slovakia adapt to the halt of Russian gas transit, but Fico rejected the proposal.

“On our part, we are ready to engage in constructive dialogue between our countries. We are very open and willing to help the Slovak people achieve energy stability,” Zelenskyy said during the meeting with Michal Šimečka.

However, for Ukraine, it is crucial to receive a signal from the Slovak people that they will continue to support the Ukrainian people on our path to the EU and NATO.

“It is very important to us, everything you have done for our people, your attitude—thank you very much for supporting our sovereignty and our people. Your visit signals that you will continue to support our sovereignty and independence,” he said at the start of the meeting.

Zelenskyy also reminded that Ukraine had invited Fico for talks today.

“We were ready to host the leader of our friends from Slovakia, but another leader came,” Zelenskyy remarked.

On 14 January, opposition parties, including Progressive Slovakia, Freedom and Solidarity, Christian Democratic Movement, and factions from the Slovak National Party, For the People, and Christian Union, accused Fico of failing to manage the country effectively.

They highlighted issues in the healthcare sector, rising inflation, and recent complications with the land registry, and announced they would launch a vote of no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government in the coming days.

