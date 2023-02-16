Slovak parliament declares Russia to be a state sponsor of terrorism

Following the atrocities carried out by Russia against Ukrainian civilians, lawmakers of Slovakia have recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Lawmakers in Slovakia have adopted a resolution that designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and called its current regime terrorist, TASR reported.

Slovak Parliament has also condemned Russian aggression, including attacks on energy infrastructure and civilian targets, and expressed support for Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.

The resolution states that the Slovak Parliament doesn’t recognize sham referendums in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and their results. The parliament also expressed support for efforts to set up a special tribunal to prosecute Russian crimes in Ukraine.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Russia, Slovakia, Ukraine