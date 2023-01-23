Former Wagner Group commander who fled to Norway arrested by police – The Guardian

Andrey Medvedev, a commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway after months of fighting in Ukraine, has been apprehended by police, the Guardian informs.
The Wagner private military company led by Kremlin-linked oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin was accused of countless war crimes against Ukrainian civilians, including atrocities in Bucha.
On 13 January, Medvedev, who had earlier volunteered to become a member of Wagner PMC, crossed the border into Norway, where he applied for asylum.
Medvedev’s Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes said that the police decided to apprehend Medvedev after a “strong disagreement” with the former Wagner soldier over living conditions at the safe house where he had been living since he arrived in Norway.