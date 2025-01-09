UN reports 574 Ukrainian civilians killed in fall 2024 by Russian attacks

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) presented a report detailing 574 civilian deaths in Ukraine caused by Russian attacks between 1 September and 30 November 2024.

The UN Monitoring Mission reported that over 12,300 civilians, including more than 650 children, have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. At least 27,800 civilians have been injured. Additionally, more than 700 medical facilities and 1,500 educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed.

Deputy High Commissioner Nada Al-Nashif delivered the update at the Human Rights Council session in Geneva on 9 January 2025, according to Ukrinform.

Al-Nashif said Russian attacks during the reporting period damaged critical infrastructure and caused significant loss of life. She highlighted an increase in grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including likely war crimes. Reports from Ukrainian prisoners of war, including both men and women, revealed widespread torture, brutal beatings, electric shocks, suffocation, and prolonged solitary confinement. Many also reported sexual violence, including rape and forced nudity.

The Deputy High Commissioner expressed concern over executions of Ukrainian servicemen, noting, “Executions without trial are a war crime.” OHCHR documented 62 such executions across 19 incidents during the period.

Russia continues to target residential neighborhoods in Ukrainian cities, with the latest attack occurring yesterday in central Zaporizhzhia city, where a Russian bomb strike killed 13 and injured 113 civilians.

