UN reports 574 Ukrainian civilians killed in fall 2024 by Russian attacks

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) presented a report detailing 574 civilian deaths in Ukraine caused by Russian attacks between 1 September and 30 November 2024.
Deputy High Commissioner Nada Al-Nashif delivered the update at the Human Rights Council session in Geneva on 9 January 2025, according to Ukrinform.
Al-Nashif said Russian attacks during the reporting period damaged critical infrastructure and caused significant loss of life. She highlighted an increase in grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including likely war crimes. Reports from Ukrainian prisoners of war, including both men and women, revealed widespread torture, brutal beatings, electric shocks, suffocation, and prolonged solitary confinement. Many also reported sexual violence, including rape and forced nudity.
The Deputy High Commissioner expressed concern over executions of Ukrainian servicemen, noting, “Executions without trial are a war crime.” OHCHR documented 62 such executions across 19 incidents during the period.
