Ukraine protests as Slovak parliamentary delegation plans Moscow visit

Slovak parliamentarians are planning a controversial visit to Moscow, drawing sharp criticism from Ukrainian officials amid ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Slovakia has issued a strong statement of protest after learning that Andrej Danko, Deputy Speaker of the Slovak National Council, intends to lead a six-member parliamentary delegation to Moscow on 10 January 2025.

The timing of the planned visit is particularly contentious, coming in the wake of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia that claimed 13 lives. Ukrainian diplomats expressed concern over what they described as the “puzzling silence” from Slovak officials, noting that since the 2023 parliamentary elections, Slovak leadership has not “officially, openly, and publicly” condemned Russia’s actions.

In their statement, Ukrainian diplomats urged Slovak parliamentarians to cancel the visit, warning that such diplomatic overtures could serve to legitimize Russian aggression against Ukraine. They emphasized that the Kremlin often uses visits from European politicians to undermine EU and NATO unity and avoid international isolation.

“We call for at least basic human compassion and respect for a nation of millions that is heroically resisting its aggressors and, despite all difficulties, has no intention of surrendering,” the embassy stated.

The Ukrainian Embassy specifically appealed to parliament representatives to “refrain from attempts to appease and flirt with the aggressor for the sake of their own political and mercantile interests.”

According to Slovak media outlet SME, the delegation is scheduled to depart for Moscow on 10 January. In an interview with ta3, Danko, who will head the delegation, confirmed that six officials would participate in the visit. He described the opportunity to speak at the Russian Duma as “a once-in-a-lifetime honor for any politician.”

Related: