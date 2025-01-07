Eng
Russian forces capture three villages in eastern Ukraine, DeepState reports

The Ukrainian OSINT project confirm the loss of Lozova village in Kharkiv Oblast’s Izium district, and Donetsk’s Ivanivka and Shevchenko.
byYuri Zoria
07/01/2025
2 minute read
Lozova village is situated south of Kupiansk, the key transportation hub in eastern Kharkiv Oblast. 7 January 2025. Map: DeepState
The OSINT project DeepState, which maintains an interactive warzone map, reported in the early hours of 7 January that Russian forces have occupied the village of Lozova in Izium District, Kharkiv Oblast, as well as the settlements of Ivanivka and Shevchenko in Donetsk Oblast. The village of Lozova should not be confused with the town of the same name located in southern Kharkiv Oblast.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds.

According to DeepState,

“The enemy has occupied Lozova and is attempting to advance toward Nova Kruhliakivka.”

The analysts referenced a video published by Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, showing a strike on a Russian column conducting assault operations some 2 kilometers east of Nova Kruhliakivka.

After a certain lull, enemy activity is increasing across various sectors,” DeepState added.

Situation near Ivanivka in the Lyman direction in Donetsk Oblast as of 7 January 2025. Map: DeepState

In a subsequent update, DeepState published a revised map, including information about two additional occupied settlements. The analysts reported:

“The enemy has occupied Lozova, Ivanivka (Donetsk Oblast, – Ed.), Shevchenko (Donetsk Oblast, – Ed.), and has also advanced in Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast, – Ed.). The contact line near Toretsk and Berdyn (Kursk Oblast, Russia, – Ed.) is being clarified.”

Situation near Shevchenko in the Kurakhove direction in Donetsk Oblast as of 7 January 2025. Map: DeepState

Earlier developments

On 6 January, DeepState reported Russian military advances in several Donetsk Oblast settlements, stating:

“The enemy has advanced in Toretsk, Zelene, Petropavlivka, near Vozdvyzhenka, Baranivka, and Pishchane.”

Related:

