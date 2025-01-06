Ukrainian public figures to world leaders: Do not appease evil

On 5 January, over 160 Ukrainian public figures issued an open appeal to world leaders and the international community, urging a just end to the Russo-Ukrainian war and the establishment of lasting peace. Signatories include human rights activists, MPs, diplomats, academics, renowned artists, leaders of major business associations, and representatives of Christian, Muslim, and Jewish communities.

The appeal, titled “Do Not Appease Evil,” outlines Ukraine’s perspective on Russia’s broader subversive objectives and presents contrasting scenarios for the war’s conclusion, emphasizing how outcomes hinge on the stance of world leaders and the international community.

Do Not Appease Evil

An open appeal by Ukrainian public figures

to the world leaders and the international community

The new year 2025 brings many uncertainties yet much hope to Ukraine and Europe as we try to find a straightforward solution to a complex problem: how to end the big war. As Ukrainian public figures and intellectuals, we address the world leaders and the international community in order to share our perspectives on the forthcoming challenges and expectations.

Above all, we would like to emphasize that acquiring additional territories is not Russia’s primary objective in this war. It already has vast undeveloped territories, and when it seizes a new land, this land is systematically neglected. Similarly, the objective is not merely to bring Ukraine back under its control. This is only one of the intermediate goals. Russia’s ultimate aim is to break the current world order.

It seeks to regain its status of a superpower that acts arbitrarily and, by the right of the stronger, attacks neighbors, interferes in the affairs of other countries, commits terrorist acts, supports authoritarian regimes and illegally armed groups around the world.

None of this is an isolated incident, a whim of Putin, or a temporary “deviation from normalcy.” It is a part of a strategic design. This is why, three years ago, Putin issued an ultimatum to the United States and its allies in Europe, demanding a return to the 1997 disposition.

Ukraine, by reason of its history and geography, has become the next target on the way to realization of these revanchist intentions.

For Ukraine itself, this war is existential: it is a war for survival of the Ukrainian nation, society, and state. Ukrainian democratic and Russian authoritarian-imperial political visions are essentially mutually exclusive. That means that any ‘freezing’ of the conflict at this or that demarcation line will not lead either to a relief of tensions or to the establishment of sustainable peace.

For Russia, such a freeze would primarily signal the weakness of the West and encourage further aggression and wars that spill the blood of Europeans and Americans. Sustainable peace will come only when, under the combined pressure of Ukraine and its allies, Russia faces a systemic crisis and the defeat of Putin’s regime. As proven by history, tyrannies are fragile.

This war is not confined to Ukraine, nor can the ‘Ukrainian question’ be solved exclusively within the framework of Russian-Ukrainian relations. If the world leaders demand concessions of the territories and sovereignty from Ukraine without providing any effective security guarantees, they will essentially bring about Ukraine’s defeat, which will signal to China and other revisionists that they can seize what they want.

North Korean troops will appear in different hot spots. Piracy, blocking of trade routes, attacks on information systems and global communications will sabotage global trade.

Longstanding efforts to limit the spread of nuclear weapons will be reduced to naught. Russian media influence, cyberattacks, covert operations, and election interference in democratic countries will undermine the world order. And the possible fall of Ukraine would create a large wave of refugees and open the way for Putin to advance farther westward.

On the other hand, an effective end of Russian aggression against Ukraine could be a solution to many problems of the democratic world. Russia’s defeat in its war of aggression against Ukraine would reestablish the order based on rules and interdependence of responsible players. The security of global trade, global nuclear energy, and food security will be strengthened. Terrorist regimes and organizations around the world will lose Russian support and weaken.

Today, Ukraine is buying time for the democratic world to unite and strengthen. But this time is not limitless. The forces defending peace, freedom, and human dignity must go on the offensive. Ukraine and the entire democratic world can only win together or give in and lose together. The illusion of peace at the cost of shame has repeatedly brought on a new war.

The strength of a democracy is the ability to learn from past mistakes. Ukraine, too, has fought—and continues to fight—its way to democracy through trial and error. It is paying an exorbitant price along the way. Each and every one of us has relatives and friends that lost property, their health, or even their lives.

But we understand that the price of war will be even higher if our allies are seduced by the illusion of stopping the war without addressing its causes. And this is not only for Ukraine, but for the entire world. That is why we urge our partners to look for a way not to appease the aggressor, but to win together.

Evil cannot be appeased. It must be defeated and punished for the sake of a secure future of Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world.

January 5, 2025

Signatories.

Alim Aliev, deputy director general of the Ukrainian institute, founder of the “Crimean Fig” cultural project

Kostyantyn Batozskyy, political analyst

Yaryna Boychuk, CEO, UCU Business School

Mykhailo Gonchar, President of the CGS Strategy XXI, Chief Editor of the Black Sea Security Journal

Hanna Hopko, Network “ANTS”, member of the Parliament of Ukraine and chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs committee (2014-2019)

Volodymyr Horbach, Executive Director of Institute for Northern Eurasia Transformation

Yaroslav Hrytsak, professor, Ukrainian Catholic University

Ihor Koliushko, Centre for Policy and Legal Reform, Head of the Board, former member of the Parliament of Ukraine

Serhii Koshman, civil society activist

Oleksii Kovzhun, media analyst and political consultant

Nataliia Kryvda, PhD, professor of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Head of Ukrainian Cultural Foundation

Oleksandr Novikov, Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (2020-2024), preacher of the integrity and human-centred management system OKR

Olesia Ostrovska-Liuta, Director, “Mystetskyi Arsenal” National Art and Culture Museum Complex

Bohdan Pankevych, co-founder, member of the Board of the Ukrainian Galician party

Oleksiy Panych, Professor of Philosophy, Ukrainian Evangelical Theological Seminary

Valerii Pekar, adjunct professor of Kyiv-Mohyla and UCU Business schools, chairman of the board of Decolonization NGO

Roman Rak, Senior Resident Fellow at Frontier Institute, Editor-in-Chief of NZL Media (TUM)

Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, member of the Parliament of Ukraine

Olena Sotnyk, human rights lawyer and public figure, member of the Parliament of Ukraine (8th convocation)

Taras Stetskiv, politician and public figure, member of the Parliament of Ukraine (1st-4th and 6th convocations)

Oleksandr Sushko, Executive Director, International Renaissance Foundation

Victoria Voytsitska, member of the Parliament of Ukraine (8th convocation), ranking member of the Energy Committee, Advocacy Director of ICUV

Mykola Vyhovskyy, civil activist

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, member of the Parliament of Ukraine, Head of the Committee on Freedom of Speech

Olga Aivazovska, Chairperson, Civil Network OPORA

Andrii Dligach, Dr. Econ., founder, Advanter Group, Kyiv Foresight Foundation

Orest Drul, editor

Dr. Oksana Gudzovata, professor of UCU Business School

Yevhen Hlibovytsky, general director, Frontier Institute

Valeriia Kozlova, associate professor, UCU Business School

Myroslav Marynovych, former prisoner of conscience (1977-1987)

Oleksandra Matviichuk, human rights lawyer, head of the Center for Civil Liberties

Sofiya Opatska, Founding Dean, Business School of the Ukrainian Catholic University

Svyatoslav Pavlyuk, Executive Director, Association Energy Efficient Cities of Ukraine

Roman Romanov, Human Rights and Justice Program Director, International Renaissance Foundation

Vitalii Rudenky, Research and Analytical Director, Transformation Communication Activity

Igor Semyvolos, Executive Director of Association of Middle East Studies

Andriy Zagorodnyuk, Chairman, Centre for Defence Strategies

Dmytro Zolotukhin, deputy minister of information policy of Ukraine (2017-2019), founder of the NGO “Institute for postinformation society”

Oleksandr Yabchanka, officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, medical doctor, lecturer of Ukrainian Catholic University

Yuri Andrukhovych, writer

Viktoriia Antonenko, CEO of the NGO ArcUA, Executive Editor of Arc.UA

Roman Bezsmertny, politician, diplomat, Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary

Martina Boguslavets, Head of Anti-corruption center MEZHA

Serhii Bolhov, Head of U8 Ukrainian Analytical Center NGO

Hanna Bondarenko, Head of Ukrainian Volunteer Service, Member of the Youth Affairs Council under the President of Ukraine

Kateryna Botanova, cultural researcher, curator, head of analytics at the Frontier Institute (Ukraine)

Yehor Brailian, Candidate of historical sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of International Relations and Strategic Studies, Kyiv Aviation Institute, analyst, Detector Media

Stepan Burban (Palindrom), artist, musician

Yevhen Bystrytsky, Dr., Leading Researcher of Institute of Philosophy, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

Sofia Cheliak, program director of Lviv International BookForum, journalist, translator, PEN Ukraine member

Yehor Cherniev, Member of the Parliament of Ukraine, Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the NATO PA

Dr. Roman Chmelyk, director, Lviv Historical Museum

Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People

Oleksandr Chudnovets, Chairman of the council of the public organization Kyiv Military Historical Society

Orysia Demska, professor, National Academy of the SSU

Larysa Denysenko, Human Right Attorney, Writer

Taras Dobko, Rector, Ukrainian Catholic University

Petro Dolhanov, historian, Associate Professor of the Department of Teaching Methods, Rivne Regional Institute for Postgraduate Pedagogical Education

Oleg Dubish, Chairman of the Council of the Polish-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and the Board of the Polish-Ukrainian Partnership Fund

Vladimir Dubrovskiy, Senior Economist at CASE Ukraine

Dmytro Durnyev, journalist

Oleksandra Dvoretska, human rights defender, founder Crimean Human Rights Centre Deistviye (Action)

Uliana Dzhurlaik, Architect, civil activist, co-founder “Save Kvity Ukrainy”

Sergiy Filimonov, Gonor movement founder, commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion, captain of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Leonid Finberg, Director of the Judaica Center, National university Kyiv-Mohyla Academy

Oksana Forostyna, Opinion Editor, Ukraina Moderna

Alyona Franchuk, Deputy Head of the Regional Development Center in Lviv of the Ukrainian Leadership Academy

Vladyslav Greziev, founder, Lobby X recruiting platform, NGO Zminotvortsi

Iurii Gudymenko, war veteran, statesman and civil rights activist

Myroslav Hai, chairman of the charity foundation Myr & Ko, officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Serhii Haidaichuk, president of CEO Club Ukraine

Olena Halushka, co-founder, International Center for Ukrainian Victory

Oleksiy Haran, Professor, National University of Kyiv Mohyla Academy

Ulana Holovatch, Associate Professor, Ukrainian Catholic University

Yurij Holovatch, professor, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

Olena Honcharuk, culture manager, creative director of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Centre – Ukrainian film archive

Bohdan Hud, professor, Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, visiting professor, University of Warsaw

Serhii Husak, second lieutenant of The National Guard of Ukraine, otolaryngologist, musician (Nitso Potvorno)

Said Ismahilov, junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ex-Mufti of the Muslims of Ukraine

Daria Kaleniuk, Anti-Corruption Action Centre

Zoya Kazanzhy, journalist, writer

Vakhtang Kebuladze, philosopher, writer, translator

Roman Kechur, Head of the Department of Psychology and Psychotherapy of the Ukrainian Catholic University

Svitlana Khyliuk, Director of Law School, Ukrainian Catholic University

Andrii Klymenko, Crimean expert and journalist, Editor-in-chief of the BlackSeaNews, Head of the Monitoring Group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies

Natalia Klymovska, Vice Rector for Development and Communications, Ukrainian Catholic University

Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Member of the Parliament, Chair of the Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the EU

Mykola Kniazhytskyi, Member of the Parliament of Ukraine

Olena Kondratiuk, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Ukraine

George (Iurii) Kovalenko, rector, Open Orthodox University of Saint Sophia the Wisdom, archpriest, Orthodox Church of Ukraine

Roman Kravets, journalist

Mykhailo Krikunov, Ph.D., Dean, Kyiv Business School

Lt. Colonel Bohdan “Tavr” Krotevych, Chief of Staff of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine

Viktor Kruglov, member of board of the Ukrainian association of publishers and booksellers, CEO of Ranok Publishing house

Kyrylo Kryvolap, managing partner, Civitta Ukraine; director, Center for economic recovery

Volodymyr Kurennoy, member of the Parliament of Ukraine (5th, 7th, 8th convocations)

Ulyana Kyrchiv, historian

Serhiy Kvit, president of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy

Kostiantyn Kvurt, Head of the Board, NGO “Internews Ukraine”

Bogdan Logvynenko, founder of Ukraїner

Danylo Lubkivsky, Director of the Kyiv Security Forum, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine (2014)

Oleksandr Lysenko, professor, Institute of History of Ukraine of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (NASU)

Taras Lyuty, professor, National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy

Ksenia Maryniak, C. Tran., CIUS Editor

Juliy Morozov, co-founder of NGO “Union of Responsible citizens” and Military and civilians recovery space HART

Sevgil Musaieva, Chief Editor of Ukrainska Pravda (Ukrainian Truth)

Oleksii Mushak, member of the Parliament of Ukraine (2014-2019), economic adviser to the Prime Minister (2019-2020)

Nataliya Mykolska, Executive Director Diia.City United (tech business association), non-executive member of the Board “Ukrhydroenergo”, visionary, expert on strategic transformation and globalization, Trade Representative of Ukraine – Deputy Minister of Economy (2015-2019)

Lyana Mytsko, cultural manager, head of Lviv Municipal Art Center

Max Nefyodov, co-founder of Technology of Progress NGO

Volodymyr Ogrysko, Minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine (2007-2009), CEO, Centre for Russian Studies

Volodymyr Omelyan, mayor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Minister of Infrastructure (2016-2019), politician

Oksana Ovsiiuk, Editor-in-chief of the academic website “Ukraina Moderna”

Tetiana Pechonchyk, head of the Human Rights Center ZMINA

Inna Pidluska, Deputy Executive Director, International Renaissance Foundation

Viktoriya Podgorna, Member of the Parliament of Ukraine, Deputy of head committee on Digital Transformation

Taras Prokopyshyn, Co-Founder and CEO, The Ukrainians Media

Oleksandr Pronkevich, Head of the Department of Philology of the Ukrainian Catholic University

Vadym Prystaiko, diplomat, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (2019-2020), Vice-Prime Minister, Ambassador to the UK, Canada, Head of Mission to NATO

Serhiy Prytula, Founder of Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation

Victoria Ptashnyk, member of the Parliament of Ukraine (8th convocation), deputy of Kyiv City Council

Oleh Romanchuk, Director of the Institute of mental health of the Ukrainian Catholic University

Oleksii Riabchyn, Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine 2019-20, Member of Parliament of Ukraine (2014-19)

Olexander Samarskiy, Retired Ambassador, Centre for Russian Studies

Mariana Savka, writer, editor-in-chief of the Old Lion Publishing House

Mykhailo Savva, head of the public organization “Expert Group “Sova”, Doctor of Political Sciences

Olexander Scherba, author, diplomat

Akhtem Seitablaiev, film director

Konstantin Sigov, Director of European Humanities research Center, National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy

Yevhen Sinkevych, professor, University of Czerkasy

Olga Shapoval, Executive Director Kharkiv IT Cluster, Program Lead Charity Foundation IT4Life

Yuri Shapoval, Professor, Doctor of historical sciences, Head of the Center for Historical Political Studies, Institute of Political and Ethnic Studies, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

Roman Sheremeta, Professor of Economics at Case Western Reserve University, Founding Rector of American University Kyiv

Dmytro Sherengovsky, Vice-Rector for Outreach, Ukrainian Catholic University

Iryna Shukhtuieva, public activist, curator of art projects

Grygorii Shverk, Member of the Parliament of Ukraine (8th convocation)

Ostap Slyvynsky, Associate Professor, Ukrainian Catholic University, Vice President of PEN Ukraine

Oleksandr Solontay, Head of NGO Agency for Recovery and Development

Serhiy Sternenko, volunteer, civil activist

Yevhen Stepanenko, war veteran, writer, author of the book “Abc of war”

Roman Sulzhyk, ex-JP Morgan, ex-Deutsche Bank executive

Ulana Suprun, MD, a/ Minister of Health of Ukraine (2016-2019), Editor-in-Chief of The Black Sea Whale

Tetiana Sylina, Editor of the international department, Mirror Weekly (ZN.UA)

Katya Taylor, curator, founder of NGO Port of Culture

Olena Tregub, Executive Director NGO “Independent Anti-Corruption Commission (NAKO)”

Dr. Bohdan Ustymenko, Director, National Security Institute

Yan Valietov, writer

Valeriy Veremchuk, co-founder of NGO “People’s Self-Defence Lviv”, member of Lviv city council

Viktor Vovk, Club of Rome associate member, member of the Parliament of Ukraine and deputy chairman of the Foreign Affairs committee (2014-2019), PACE and PA OSCE member (2015-2019)

Taras Voznyak, general director of Lviv National Art Gallery

Yehor Vradii, Deputy Director of Museum “Jewish Memory and Holocaust in Ukraine”

Hlib Vyshlinsky, Executive Director, Centre for Economic Strategy

Oleh Yaskiv, combat officer, professor in physics, cinema critic, art manager and lecturer at Ukrainian Catholic University

Andrii Yermolenko, artist, designer, laureate of the Shevchenko Prize 2024, military serviceman

Volodymyr Zabolotovskyy, director, charitable foundation HELP HEROES OF UKRAINE

Agiya Zagrebelska, policy director, Economic Security Council of Ukraine

Oleksandr Zaitsev, Professor, Ukrainian Catholic University

Yevgeniy Zakharov, human rights defender, director of the Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group

Rev. Andriy Zelinskyy, SJ, military chaplain, writer, co-founder of the Ukrainian Leadership Academy

Mykhailo Zhernakov, Doctor of Law, Executive director of DEJURE Foundation

Josef Zissels, Association of Jewish Organizations and Communities of Ukraine, First of December Initiative Group

Related: