Russian forces launch massive attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided bombs, destroying residential buildings

Russian forces conducted 361 strikes on settlements across south-Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, with one civilian killed in Stepnohirsk when a guided bomb hit a five-story residential building early 2 January 2025.

Overall, the attacks included 11 airstrikes on Stepnohirsk, as Russian forces maintain pressure across the frontline and conduct aerial attacks deeper into Ukrainian territory.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov reported that emergency services recovered the victim’s body after a five-hour rescue operation.

He also reported 221 drone strikes on settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 10 MLRS attacks, and 119 artillery strikes across the region. Authorities received 11 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

