Zelenskyy confident that Trump supports Ukraine’s victory and can deliver peace

To bring peace, Trump needs to end Putin’s aggression of a “mad state against a civilized one,” Zelenskyy says in New Year’s speech
byAlya Shandra
01/01/2025
2 minute read
Zelenskyy Trump
Screenshot from Zelenskyy’s New Year address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his strong belief that former US President Donald Trump will support Ukraine’s victory in its ongoing war with Russia, adding that he is capable of helping achieve a just peace.

His speech comes amid rumors that US President Trump wants to might seek to withdraw US support for Ukraine.

“I remember the conversation with Joe Biden after the Russian invasion, I remember the conversation with Donald Trump after his election, all conversations with congressmen, senators, ordinary Americans, with everyone who supports us in the USA, Europe, and the world,” Zelenskyy said.

“I have no doubt that the new American president wants and will be able to bring peace and end Putin’s aggression,” he continued. “Understands that the first is impossible without the second. Because this isn’t a street fight where two sides need to be calmed down. This is a full-scale aggression of a mad state against a civilized one.”

He noted consistent messaging across these interactions: “In these many and different conversations, there was always unity in the main thing: Putin must not win. Ukraine will prevail.”

The president highlighted that achieving peace requires acknowledging Russian actions. “A truly just peace cannot come by the principle of ‘let’s start with a clean slate,'” he said. “Because the score isn’t 0-0, the score is thousands. Thousands of Ukrainians whose lives Russia stole.”

“I thank all Americans for proving these words with actions,” Zelenskyy said, adding that “America will be with Ukraine in the first minutes of peace,” just as it has been “from the first minutes of this war.”

