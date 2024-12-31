Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Fire breaks out in occupied Sevastopol bay following drone attack

A Russian Tor air defense system may have been destroyed in occupied Sevastopol, with other reported attacks targeting eight regions in Russia.
byYuri Zoria
31/12/2024
2 minute read
fire breaks out occupied sevastopol bay following drone attack ukraine's magura v5 marine defence-ua cac64c6125cb54e2 multiple ukrainian attacks reportedly struck russian-occupied crimea several russian regions overnight 31 various official sources
Ukraine’s Magura V5 marine drone Credit: Defence-ua
Fire breaks out in occupied Sevastopol bay following drone attack

Multiple Ukrainian drone attacks reportedly struck Russian-occupied Crimea and several Russian regions overnight on 31 December, according to various Russian official sources.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia. Meanwhile, Russia continues its relentless nightly drone, missile, and bomb attacks on Ukraine, with strikes intensifying in recent months.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that overnight air defenses allegedly destroyed 68 Ukrainian drones. It stated that 25 drones were shot down over Bryansk Oblast, 17 over Crimea, 11 over Krasnodar Krai, 10 over Smolensk Oblast, two over Tver Oblast, and one each over Rostov, Kursk, and Kaluga Oblasts. The Russian claims often lack credibility.

The Ministry also claimed that its Black Sea Fleet destroyed eight unmanned naval vessels, refusing to mention that a Ukrainian naval drone shot down a Russian Mi-8 gunship helicopter off the Crimean coast.

Ukrainian sea drone downs Russian helicopter in historic first (video)

In Sevastopol, a series of explosions occurred as Russian air defenses allegedly engaged several aerial targets over the sea and a maritime drone, according to Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the Russian occupation administration in Sevastopol.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported that the drone attack resulted in a fire in Sevastopol’s Kozacha bay area. The channel later claimed that a Russian Tor air defense system was destroyed near Kazachya Bay, though Ukrainian military command has not officially confirmed this information.

Other attacks

Sergey Menyaylo, Head of North Ossetia-Alania, claimed that air defense forces shot down a drone over the Shalkhi military range. The incident led to a drone threat alert being declared across North Caucasus Federal District regions at 4:00, with Vladikavkaz airport closing for arrivals and departures.

Notably, Ossetia has not been mentioned in the Russian Defense Ministry’s report.

Further disruptions occurred in Kazan, where the airport temporarily suspended operations at 7:30 Kyiv time for flight safety, according to Rosaviation representative Korenyako. Operations resumed at 8:30 Kyiv time, though two flights had to be diverted to another airport during the closure.

Additionally, Ukrainian drones struck a Russian oil deport in Smolensk Oblast, triggering a fire.

Fire engulfs Smolensk oil depot in Russia after alleged drone strike (video)

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!