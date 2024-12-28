Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Life prevails over darkness: The Guardian selects photographs from Ukraine for its list of 2024’s most defining images

Guardian’s 2024 defining images feature a photograph from a memorial service for Ukrainian combat medic Iryna Tsybukh, who left a posthumous letter shared by her brother. Read it below.
byOlena Mukhina
28/12/2024
2 minute read
Photo of bracelet in Ukrainian national colors at Maidan Nezalezhnosti (the Independence Square) in Kyiv (Credit- pomisna.ocu via Instagram)
Life prevails over darkness: The Guardian selects photographs from Ukraine for its list of 2024’s most defining images

The Guardian has included three images from Ukraine in its list of the photographs that defined 2024.

The British newspaper has selected a total of 22 photographs for its list. Images of clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters in Los Angeles, an assassination attempt on US President-elect Donald Trump during a campaign rally, and a Palestinian family emerging from the rubble of their home are among the most significant of the year, according to The Guardian.

Credit: Konstiantin Liberov/The Guardian

The photo taken by Kostiantin Liberov in Kharkiv Oblast during the assault on Vovchansk shows Russian forces attempting to storm positions, but their attack was stopped by FPV drones. The image was also captured by a drone, which documented the aftermath of the attack.

Credit: Tom Peter/The Guardian

The second image in the list was made by Tom Peter shows Roman, the commander of a sniper group, who returned from France to defend Ukraine. He leads reconnaissance units, mortar teams, and combat brigades on the front lines. His tattoos, “revenge” and “hate,” symbolize the loss of close friends in the war.

Credit: Julia Kochetova/The Guardian

The photo was taken at the memorial service for Iryna Tsybukh, known as Cheka, a combat medic who was killed on 29 May during a rotation in Kharkiv Oblast. Iryna was also actively involved in volunteer work and preserving the memory of the fallen.

The photo’s author, Yulia Kochetova, was a friend of Iryna Tsybukh, said the head of the Lemberg Volunteers Foundation, Svitlana Nahorna-Hordiichuk.

“That day, we once again visited Iryna Tsybukh. Once again, many songs were heard in the cemetery, just as she wanted and as we want and need. Looking at this picture, I see the same as (probably) you: despite death, despite the darkness, despite the pain, Life and Love will prevail,” she explained.

Iryna’s life was cut short after a vehicle she was in with comrades blew up on a mine. The combat medic died instantly, while the driver survived but suffered leg injuries. She would have turned 26 on June 1.

After her death, her brother, Yurii Tsybukh, published a posthumous letter written by Iryna to him the previous year.

“It’s sad that we live so helpless, dependent on society’s approval of life, that only death allows absolute freedom,” Iryna wrote in her letter.

Prominent Ukrainian combat medic Iryna Tsybukh killed on Kharkiv front. Here’s her farewell letter

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts