Life prevails over darkness: The Guardian selects photographs from Ukraine for its list of 2024’s most defining images

The Guardian has included three images from Ukraine in its list of the photographs that defined 2024.

The British newspaper has selected a total of 22 photographs for its list. Images of clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters in Los Angeles, an assassination attempt on US President-elect Donald Trump during a campaign rally, and a Palestinian family emerging from the rubble of their home are among the most significant of the year, according to The Guardian.

The photo taken by Kostiantin Liberov in Kharkiv Oblast during the assault on Vovchansk shows Russian forces attempting to storm positions, but their attack was stopped by FPV drones. The image was also captured by a drone, which documented the aftermath of the attack.

The second image in the list was made by Tom Peter shows Roman, the commander of a sniper group, who returned from France to defend Ukraine. He leads reconnaissance units, mortar teams, and combat brigades on the front lines. His tattoos, “revenge” and “hate,” symbolize the loss of close friends in the war.

The photo was taken at the memorial service for Iryna Tsybukh, known as Cheka, a combat medic who was killed on 29 May during a rotation in Kharkiv Oblast. Iryna was also actively involved in volunteer work and preserving the memory of the fallen.

The photo’s author, Yulia Kochetova, was a friend of Iryna Tsybukh, said the head of the Lemberg Volunteers Foundation, Svitlana Nahorna-Hordiichuk.

“That day, we once again visited Iryna Tsybukh. Once again, many songs were heard in the cemetery, just as she wanted and as we want and need. Looking at this picture, I see the same as (probably) you: despite death, despite the darkness, despite the pain, Life and Love will prevail,” she explained.

Iryna’s life was cut short after a vehicle she was in with comrades blew up on a mine. The combat medic died instantly, while the driver survived but suffered leg injuries. She would have turned 26 on June 1.

After her death, her brother, Yurii Tsybukh, published a posthumous letter written by Iryna to him the previous year.

“It’s sad that we live so helpless, dependent on society’s approval of life, that only death allows absolute freedom,” Iryna wrote in her letter.

Read also: