Zelenskyy: ”No ceasefire without clear and comprehensible security guarantees”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that for a ceasefire to be achieved, Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees.

As discussions of potential ceasefires emerge amid changes in Western leadership and shifting global dynamics, the Ukrainian leader emphasizes that any path to ending hostilities must include concrete assurances for Ukraine’s future security, sustained international support, and a unified Western position, in order for the ceasefire to be credible and durable.

The President of Ukraine said this during a press conference in Brussels following the European Council meeting on 19 December.

“We cannot live with a frozen conflict. When it comes to a ceasefire in any conflict, in any war, people know what will happen afterwards, how it will end. We need to know what will happen tomorrow to take steps toward a ceasefire today,” the President explained.

The head of state of Ukraine underlined that Ukraine, more than anyone, wants to end the war and establish lasting peace. At the same time, he said that Russia does not want peace and constantly demonstrates this.

Zelenskyy stated that to achieve peace, Ukraine must be in a strong position. This strength relies on security guarantees, a clear stance from partners on the matter, a stable front, and the fulfillment of agreements regarding equipping and training Ukrainian brigades.

In addition, he noted that financial support is also critical, currently ensured by the G7’s decision to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in loans to be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy emphasized that a strong stance from the new US administration, committed to strengthening Ukraine and enforcing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, is crucial for achieving a ceasefire.

A lasting peace, not just a pause in fighting

Like Ukraine, the EU must begin negotiations from a position of strength, and Europe’s strength lies in unity. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized this during his participation in the European Council meeting.

“We all understand that in January, president Trump will intensify efforts to end the war. It’s up to us whether Europe supports him with a strong, united voice,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy urged all attendees to work together to ensure that China, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and other Global South partners not only respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity but also use their influence on Russia when needed.

“We ask Europe to pay greater attention to the role of these countries, as they can push Russia to respect the principle of territorial integrity, aligning with their own interests and bringing peace closer,” the Ukrainian president stressed.

Zelenskyy also noted that it is important for Europe to make a significant contribution to security guarantees. As part of these guarantees, Ukraine supports France’s initiative to send a military contingent to our country and calls on other partners to join it.

“Europe and America can push the war to an end, fair and reliable peace. For the United States to apply full pressure, Europe needs a clear position,” he said.

Among the steps needed to compel Russia to recognize the necessity of peace, Ukraine’s president highlighted geopolitical clarity for Ukraine and Europe as the first priority – namely, an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO.

