Russia attacks Ukraine with guided missile and 50 drones overnight

In a late-night assault on 4 December, Russian forces launched a complex aerial attack against Ukraine, deploying a guided aviation missile and 50 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Ukrainian air defense intercepted 29 drones, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian attack on Ukraine involved a guided X-59/69 missile launched from the airspace of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 50 strike drones, originating from Russian launch points in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, and Millerovo.

Ukrainian defense units, including anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups, were mobilized to repel the attack.

Ukrainian forces confirmed the destruction of 29 drones across multiple oblasts, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Poltava.

Some 18 drones were locatively lost, and one additional drone exited the controlled airspace towards temporarily occupied territory.

This assault continues a pattern of persistent nighttime attacks by Russian forces.

On 3 December, Russian forces had launched 28 strike drones, with Ukrainian air defenses successfully neutralizing 22 UAVs.

The ongoing attacks underscore the persistent threat to Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, with Russian forces employing a diverse range of weaponry including drones and missiles.

