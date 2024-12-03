Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian military: Russians still aim to position forces within artillery range of Kharkiv as offensive on region continues

Currently, the occupiers are attempting to reclaim territories from which they were pushed out by Ukraine’s Defense Forces in recent weeks.
byOlena Mukhina
03/12/2024
2 minute read
russian attack kharkiv
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv overnight into 8 November 2024. Credit: Kharkiv Emergency
Ukrainian military: Russians still aim to position forces within artillery range of Kharkiv as offensive on region continues

Volodymyr Dehtiarov, the “Khartia” National Guard Brigade spokesperson, told Kyiv24 that the Russians did not abandon their intention to reach a distance, allowing their tube artillery to strike Kharkiv.

As of late November to early December 2024, the situation in Kharkiv Oblast remains tense, marked by military engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Reports indicate that the Ukrainian troops have recently regained some positions north of Kharkiv city amid ongoing Russian advances in certain areas. Additionally, Russian missile strikes have continued to target urban areas, with a notable attack on 25 November damaging over 195 residential buildings and injuring at least 23 civilians.

In May 2024, Russian forces launched a new offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, opening a new front in Ukraine. Retrieved military plans, details of which were shared with The Economist, suggested that the occupiers planned to partially encircle Kharkiv and bring troops within artillery range of Kharkiv city at the village of Borshchova over 72 hours to strike the city. Russian forces were halted by the elite 92nd Brigade, which was quickly redeployed to the Kharkiv front.

“The Russians’ objective in our area remains unchanged. They aim to position themselves within the range of tube artillery strikes on Kharkiv. Such attempts began in May during their second offensive on Kharkiv and continues to this day,” said Volodymyr Dehtiarov in the latest interview.

According to the Ukrainian military spokesperson, while the occupiers are not conducting major tank assaults, they are using artillery against both the city of Kharkiv and Ukrainian positions in the region, including 120mm mortars and dropping guided bombs from aircraft.

“Likely, they are now trying to reclaim the territories we pushed them out of in recent weeks,” Dehtiarov added.

On 1 December, the Commander of Ukraine’s National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, reported that Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian assault in Kharkiv Oblast, per UNIAN.

During that engagement, the 13th National Guard Brigade “Khartia” and the 92nd Mechanized Brigade destroyed three infantry fighting vehicles and neutralized 45 occupiers.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts