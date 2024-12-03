BBC has included two Ukrainians in its list of the most influential and inspiring women of 2024

The BBC has published its list of 100 women from around the world who inspired and influenced the world in 2024. Two Ukrainians, farmer Olha Olefirenko and Olha Rudnieva, founder of the Superhumans center, are among them.

Established by Rudnieva, Superhumans in Lviv is a trauma center where Ukrainian citizens injured in the war receive prosthetic and rehabilitation support. Olefirenko earned her place on the list after fulfilling a dream of her father, who was killed in action in 2015.

This year’s “100 Women 2024” list also includes Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, activist Gisèle Pelico, actress Sharon Stone, Olympic athletes Rebecca Andrade and Allyson Felix, singer Rey, artist Tracy Emin, climate campaigner Adenike Oladosu, and writer Cristina Rivera Garza.

BBC’s “100 Women” project highlights the challenges faced by women in 2024 and recognizes those who, through their resilience, are pushing for change in a shifting world. As in previous years, special attention is given to climate change, featuring women fighting its effects and helping communities to adapt.

After launching her farm, Olha Olefirenko bought livestock but faced financial difficulties and had to sell them. However, she was determined not to abandon her late father’s special forces commander aspirations. Last year, she submitted a business plan and applied for funding from the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, which she successfully received.

She managed to relaunch her farm, this time focusing on modernization, the use of new agricultural technologies, and creating jobs for the local community, becoming an inspiration for her leadership and initiative.

Olha Rudnieva, the founder of Superhumans, was driven to assist those injured in battle after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“People who had lost their limbs on the battlefield were seen as victims by many, but to Rudnieva, they were “superhumans” who deserved all the help she could provide. She set up the Superhumans trauma center in Lviv, which she runs as CEO alongside a team of specialists,” the BBC reports.

In the first two years of operation, over 1,000 people have received services from the center.

“Resilience is to wake up morning after morning to air sirens and keep fighting for your country. It’s rediscovering your ‘what for?’ instead of being stuck at ‘why me?’ It’s finding ways to do more, having less every day,” Rudnieva shared.

In 2023, the BBC’s list included Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko, climate policy advisor Iryna Stavchuk, and Olena Rozvadovska, founder of the “Voices of Children” charity.

