Ukraine uses Stormer HVM mock-ups to deceive Russians

Ukrainian military news portal Militarnyi reports that Russian invasion forces have discovered a detailed mock-up of the Stormer HVM anti-aircraft missile system in a Donbas frontline sector. The replica, assembled from plywood sheets and beams and painted in a dark color, was revealed by Russian propagandist Grigory Vdovina.
Ukrainians have been using highly detailed equipment replicas to mislead enemy forces, a tactic with roots in World War II. The decoys are created with original dimensions and exceptional detail, often causing Russians to mistake them for real air defense systems like IRIS-T and NASAMS.
The specific mock-up in question represents the British STORMER air defense system, known for its capability to destroy targets in various conditions.
The actual Stormer system can detect targets up to 18 kilometers away and has a kill range of 7 kilometers. Its launchers can hold 8 Starstreak missiles, with a total capacity of 12 missiles, and can alternatively use Martlet missiles with a 9-kilometer destruction range.
