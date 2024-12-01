Ukraine uses Stormer HVM mock-ups to deceive Russians

Ukrainian military news portal Militarnyi reports that Russian invasion forces have discovered a detailed mock-up of the Stormer HVM anti-aircraft missile system in a Donbas frontline sector. The replica, assembled from plywood sheets and beams and painted in a dark color, was revealed by Russian propagandist Grigory Vdovina.

Ukraine has strategically employed a range of decoys, including mock-ups of HIMARS rocket launchers, radar stations, artillery pieces, and even fighter aircraft, to mislead Russian forces, successfully attracting Russian missiles, causing the enemy to waste costly munitions on inanimate targets. Early in the war, Ukrainian volunteers crafted simple decoys like wooden anti-tank systems, while later efforts involved large-scale production of advanced mock-ups by companies like Metinvest.

Ukrainians have been using highly detailed equipment replicas to mislead enemy forces, a tactic with roots in World War II. The decoys are created with original dimensions and exceptional detail, often causing Russians to mistake them for real air defense systems like IRIS-T and NASAMS.

The specific mock-up in question represents the British STORMER air defense system, known for its capability to destroy targets in various conditions.

The actual Stormer system can detect targets up to 18 kilometers away and has a kill range of 7 kilometers. Its launchers can hold 8 Starstreak missiles, with a total capacity of 12 missiles, and can alternatively use Martlet missiles with a 9-kilometer destruction range.

